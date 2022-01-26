Greg Gaines, Van Jefferson out of practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Rams were down a few players at their first practice session of the week.

Defensive lineman Greg Gaines (toe), wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee), and tackle Joe Noteboom (pectoral) were all listed as non-participants as the team began on-field preparation for the 49ers. The Rams only had a walkthrough, so the participation levels were officially estimates.

All three players were in the lineup for last weekend’s win over the Buccaneers. Noteboom started that game at left tackle in place of Andrew Whitworth, who sat out because of knee and ankle issues.

Whitworth was listed as limited on Wednesday and Rams head coach Sean McVay said he remains on track to play. That’s also true of safety Taylor Rapp, who has been out with a concussion but joined Whitworth in the limited category.