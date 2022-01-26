Gronk: If required to decide now, I’d retire

Posted by Mike Florio on January 26, 2022, 11:21 AM EST
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski hasn’t ruled out playing in 2022, even if the guy who lured him out of retirement retires. However, Gronk now says that, if required to make a decision currently, his decision would be to walk away.

“If they’re like, ‘Rob, you’ve got to decide right now, right this second if you’re playing next year,’ I would say no right now,” Gronkowski told TMZ.com. “I would be like, ‘No, I’m not playing.’ . . . If I had an answer right now,” Gronk said, “it would be no.”

Gronk explained that he’s too banged up to commit to playing today, but that he may feel differently after he’s 100 percent again.

“I just want to heal completely, see where my thoughts are from there,” Gronkowski said. “Just let things settle down — got to just heal a little bit. Fix all the bumps and bruises.”

Gronkowski is scheduled to be a free agent in March. Thus, he can play wherever he wants, if he wants to continue.

