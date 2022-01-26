Javon Hargrave in, Kenny Clark out of Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave will be going to the Pro Bowl.

The Eagles announced that Hargrave has been added to the NFC roster on Wednesday. Hargrave will take the place of Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who has pulled out of the game with an injury.

Hargrave had 63 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in his 16 regular season starts for the Eagles. He had four tackles and a sack in the team’s playoff loss to the Buccaneers.

It’s Hargrave’s first selection to the Pro Bowl. Center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay are the other Eagles who were selected for the NFC’s roster this year.