Jimmy Garoppolo hopes for a lot of “loud and proud” 49ers fans in L.A.

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay is asking the team’s fans to resist selling their tickets to Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium because it could lead to a crowd that leans toward the 49ers rather than the home team.

That was the situation when the 49ers won in Los Angeles in Week 18 and, as you’d imagine, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would love to see the same thing happen with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line this weekend.

“The Faithful? They travel tremendously,” Garoppolo said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “When you can get your fans behind you like that on a road game and we knew it before the game even started, there was a lot of red, you could see it, but once we started making plays and they started getting loud, it just changes the momentum of the game, I think. And you could feel it on the sideline. It’s not something that you could really put your finger on and you can’t see specifically, but you could feel, you could hear it. And our team responds well to that. So hopefully the Faithful will be out there loud and proud. And I know they’re trying.”

A snapshot of the secondary ticket market suggests there will be plenty of 49ers fans in the house, but we’ll know for sure how things break down on Sunday.