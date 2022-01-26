Jimmy Garoppolo’s shoulder injury no longer is on the practice report

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the practice report but with only one injury.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said before practice that Garoppolo will fully participate Wednesday. The quarterback no longer has a right shoulder injury, but he still is dealing with a right thumb injury.

Garoppolo injured his shoulder in the second quarter of the win over Dallas in the wild card round while trying to protect his thumb as he hit the ground. Garoppolo missed Week 17 after tearing a ligament and chipping a bone in his right thumb but played through the pain in a must-win against the Rams in Week 18.

Garoppolo was limited on the first practice day last week before practicing fully the final two sessions of the week.

In the past three games — all win-or-go-home games for the 49ers — Garoppolo went 50-of-76 for 619 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions.