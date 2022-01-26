Joe Schoen: Saquon Barkley was a “rare talent” entering NFL, excited about having him

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen backed the team’s 2019 first-round pick at a Wednesday press conference when he said the team will build its offense around quarterback Daniel Jones.

Schoen backed their 2018 first-round pick as well. Running back Saquon Barkley never recovered his form this season after returning from a 2020 torn ACL, but Schoen said he feels good about Barkley heading into next season and that he thinks improvements elsewhere would help the back get his groove back.

“He was in the locker room yesterday, so I got to have a good conversation with him,” Schoen said, via SNY.tv. “I’m excited about Saquon. When he came out, he was a rare talent. I know he’s had some injuries, and that comes with that position. We talked a little bit about where we may need to upgrade. I think if you upgrade the offensive line, that’s gonna help Daniel [Jones]and it’s gonna help Saquon.”

Schoen’s predecessor picked up Barkley’s fifth-year option, so he has a guaranteed salary of just over $7.2 million for next season. It seems unlikely that Schoen would make any move to extend that commitment without seeing further reason to be excited about what a sixth season with Barkley would mean for the Giants.