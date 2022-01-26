Joe Schoen: We’ll build an offense to accentuate what Daniel Jones does best

Getty Images

The Giants picked Daniel Jones at No. 6 overall back in 2019.

Though he’s shown some flashes in his first three seasons, Jones hasn’t solidified himself as a franchise quarterback.

Part of that issue has to do with games missed due to injury. But even when out there in his third season, Jones wasn’t particularly impressive. In 11 games this season, he completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also lost three fumbles.

The Giants will have to make a decision on Jones’ fifth-year option this spring. But it appears New York will proceed with Jones as its quarterback for 2022.

“I’ve looked at Daniel and once the new staff gets in here, we’re going to get together — offensive coordinator, head coach, the entire staff — and dive into the film as a group and look at what Daniel does best and we’re going to try to allow him to put his best foot forward,” new General Manager Joe Schoen said in his introductory press conference on Wednesday. “Again, I’ve looked at him. I wasn’t here in the past so I don’t exactly know what he was told to do. But I do know this — I know he’s a great kid. He’s been in this building the last two days. I’ve talked to him. There’s not anybody in this building that’s said a bad word about his work ethic, passion, desire to win. And I think you’ve got to have those traits as a quarterback.

“And the kid has physical ability. He’s got arm strength, he’s athletic, he can run. So I’m really excited to work with Daniel. And, again, when the new staff gets here, we’ll build an offense around Daniel to accentuate what he does best.”

Jones is coming off a neck injury that kept him out for most of the second half of the season but he is expected to be cleared for contact by training camp. The neck injury shouldn’t prevent him from training in the offseason.