John Mara: We’ve done everything possible to screw Daniel Jones up, haven’t given up on him

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen suggested the team will be sticking with quarterback Daniel Jones and team co-owner John Mara echoed that sentiment when he spoke with reporters after Schoen’s introductory press conference.

Mara said that the team will not be trading for Deshaun Watson while also saying that the team has done a poor job of supporting Jones since he arrived in the first round of the 2019 draft. Jones has played for multiple head coaches and offensive coordinators in his three seasons and former G.M. Dave Gettleman did more talking about fixing the offensive line than fixing the offensive line.

“We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here. . . . We certainly have not given up on Daniel Jones,” Mara said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Schoen touched on the offensive line issues in an interview with Vacchiano by saying “if you want to see Daniel Jones put his best foot forward, he’s got to be on his feet.” As the Giants have learned, however, correcting the problem takes more than just the desire to do it.