Matt Ryan on Ryan Poles: He’s one of my best friends, and I’m so happy for him

New Bears General Manager Ryan Poles was a two-year starter at left guard for Boston College. The quarterback he was charged with protecting was Matt Ryan.

Ryan and Poles developed a tight bond when they played together from 2003-07. Their friendship only grew after Ryan became the No. 3 overall choice of the Falcons in 2008 and Poles worked his way up the ladder in the front office.

“[At Boston College] he was the best, a really, really hard worker who led by example,” Ryan told Larry Mayer of the team website on Wednesday. “He just kind of lived, breathed, ate and slept football. That’s what he was all about. He’s one of my best friends, and I’m just so happy for him.”

Poles, 36, spent the past 13 seasons working with the Chiefs as a player personnel assistant (2009), college scouting administrator (2010-12), college scouting director (2013-16), director of college scouting (2017), assistant director of player personnel (2018-20) and executive director of player personnel (2021). He began his career in the front office after not making the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2008.

Ryan said Poles is “incredibly consistent day-to-day.”

“It’s all about winning,” Ryan said. “It’s not about him. Never was; it never has been. He’s all about putting the team first and having that personality to make the tough decisions you need to make, but it’s not an ego thing. It’s not about him. I’ve always respected and appreciated that about him.”