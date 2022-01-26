Matthew Stafford hasn’t thought much about why Lions couldn’t win in playoffs

Getty Images

Matthew Stafford spent 12 seasons in Detroit after the Lions made him the No. 1 overall choice. He played three playoff games and lost them all.

He has won his first two playoff games with the Rams, who host the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

After not getting close to the Super Bowl in Detroit, he now is within a win of playing in one in Los Angeles.

The quarterback was asked Wednesday on why the Lions never made it this far.

“I haven’t thought too much about it to be honest with you,” Stafford said, via quotes distributed by the team. “I’m just trying to make sure that I’m in the present, being kind of where my feet are planted, and taking care of business here. I had a great time, a great run there. I loved playing there for 12 years, but I’m in this place now and enjoying the opportunity to be a part of this team and see where we can take it. So, that’s kind of where I’m at the moment.”

Stafford had four touchdowns and three interceptions in three postseason games with Detroit. He has four touchdown passes and no interceptions this postseason.