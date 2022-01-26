Mike Evans, Devin White, Antoine Winfield added to NFC Pro Bowl roster

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have a few more Pro Bowlers.

The team announced on Wednesday that wide receiver Mike Evans, linebacker Devin White, and safety Antoine Winfield have all been added to the NFC roster. Linebacker Shaq Barrett, quarterback Tom Brady, center Ryan Jensen, guard Ali Marpet, and tackle Tristan Wirfs were originally selected, but Wirfs will be passing on the game after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Rams with an ankle injury.

It’s the fourth selection for Evans, who had 74 catches for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. The 14 touchdowns set a new franchise record.

White had 128 tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits, and one fumble recovery this season. Winfield recorded 88 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. Both players are going to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

The Bucs did not announce which players the additions to the roster will be replacing. Evans is likely replacing Cooper Kupp or Deebo Samuel as one is going to be playing in the Super Bowl. Winfield is likely a replacement for Cardinals safety Budda Baker after Baker was injured in Arizona’s playoff loss to the Rams.