New General Managers should get to hire the coaches they want

Getty Images

Three General Managers have been hired. No head coaches have been hired. For the three new General Mangers who will be hiring coaches, the proper approach is simple and clear.

Let the General Manager make the hire.

For any team with a traditional G.M. and a head coach (some don’t have a traditional G.M., all have a head coach), it’s the most important relationship other than head coach and quarterback. (In some cities, it’s even more important.) The coach needs to be the person the G.M. wants. The person with whom the G.M. will be comfortable. The person the G.M. will trust — and who will trust the G.M.

They have to work together, in good times and bad. Bad times are guaranteed, eventually. When adversity happens, they need to come together, not run for cover.

Dysfunctional teams create the internal impression that there’s potential benefit to the G.M. from blaming the coach, and vice-versa. The teams that get it know that, if the team fails, both (not one) will be told to get lost.

Every G.M. arrives at the position after years of scouting both players and coaches. Every G.M. has a list of coaches with whom the G.M. would have the proper level of trust, admiration, respect, and friendship. It’s a three-legged race. They either win together or face plant together.

So Giants, Bears, Vikings, let your new General Managers hire the coaches they want. They’re willing to stake their careers on it. Let them.

And if you’re not willing to let them, why did you hire them?