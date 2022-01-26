New Giants G.M. Joe Schoen: “I think you can compete today and still build for tomorrow”

Getty Images

New Giants General Manager Joe Schoen believes he can field a competitive roster in Year One.

Schoen said he doesn’t think the Giants need to tear the team down to build them back up, but can instead have a competitive team in 2022 while also having an eye on succeeding in the years ahead.

“I’m not a big tear-it-up-rebuild guy. I think you can build a roster where you can compete today and build for tomorrow,” Schoen said.

Frankly, the Giants have already largely been torn down under former General Manager Dave Gettleman. Just about the only thing Gettleman did well was leave the Giants with an extra first-round draft pick, which they got by trading with the Bears last year. Schoen needs to hit on those two first-round picks, both to improve in 2022 and to build for the future.