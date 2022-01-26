Patrick Mahomes glad Andy Reid gives players the freedom to improvise

Getty Images

Much has been made of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes setting up the game-tying field goal in Sunday’s win over the Chiefs with a decision in the moment that wasn’t actually the play that had been called. Mahomes said Chiefs coach Andy Reid encourages players to do that.

“There’s a lot of that during the game,” Mahomes said. “Everybody has their input. I think that’s what makes us such a great team, a great offense, is we have communication throughout the game. Then we go out there and execute because Coach Reid gives us that freedom.”

Mahomes said the play calling isn’t always as on-the-fly as Mahomes screaming, “Do it Kelce!” at the line of scrimmage to tell Kelce to run a route he had said on the sideline he thought would be open. More often, it’s about the players looking at their tablets while the defense is on the field to see what was working and what wasn’t on the previous drive, and preparing for the next drive accordingly.

Of course, it’s easy for Reid to give the players freedom when he has players as good as Mahomes and Kelce he can count on to execute.