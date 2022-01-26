Quandre Diggs: I want to stay with Seahawks, but have to be fairly compensated as well

Getty Images

Safety Quandre Diggs believes he will “come back better” from the dislocated ankle and fractured fibula he suffered in the Seahawks’ Week 18 victory over the Cardinals, but it remains to be seen if he will come back as a member of the team.

Diggs is set for free agency in March and he’s expected to be healthy in time for next season, so there’s a good chance other teams will be interested in his services. After two Pro Bowl seasons in Seattle, Diggs said he’d be happy to stick around while suggesting he won’t be taking any discounts in order to do so.

“No question,” Diggs said, via the team’s website. “If we can make it work and it works out for both sides, and I feel fairly compensated knowing that I’m a two-time Pro-Bowler, [received] All-Pro votes, and one of the best, if not the best free safety in the NFL —I have to be compensated as well, and I feel like I did everything the right way to be compensated as well. If it works out and they say they want to do it, let’s get it done.”

The franchise tag would be a way for the Seahawks to hold onto Diggs while buying more time for the two sides to work out an agreement on a long-term deal.