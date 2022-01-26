Report: Jaguars aren’t close to a deal with any head coach

Getty Images

The Jaguars are trying to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Unless they aren’t.

In response to a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the Jags are attempting to finalize a contract with Leftwich, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team continues to talk to Leftwich and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, and that the Jaguars “are not close to a deal with anyone at this time.”

“Jags still haven’t decided which way they’ll go,” Schefter adds.

We trust Stroud’s reporting on the issue. And, frankly, we wouldn’t be surprised — at all — to learn that the Jaguars are trying to leverage Leftwich (as part of the negotiations) with the possibility that they’ll pivot to Eberflus if Leftwich wants too much money, that the Jaguars have leaked what was leaked to Schefter in an effort to advance that agenda, and that Schefter tweeted what he tweeted to curry favor with the Jaguars.

Some may not like that we’re putting it that way. Oh well.

It’s a logical and reasonable way to harmonize conflicting reports. Stroud has a very solid track record, bolstered by recent reporting regarding both the Buccaneers (fake Antonio Brown vaccination card) and the Jaguars (real Urban Meyer kicker kick). And Schefter has become regarded as a favor-trader who will push certain things now in anticipation of getting future five-minute head’s-up scoops later.

Such as, for example, first word from the Jaguars that they’ve hired Leftwich. Or Eberflus. Or whoever gets the job.