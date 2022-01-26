Report: Jaguars interviewing Nathaniel Hackett a second time

Getty Images

Conflicting reports emerged Wednesday morning about how far along the Jaguars are in their search for a new head coach. (Or perhaps it’s an attempt to leverage Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich as part of negotiations.)

Now comes news from Eugene Frenette of the Jacksonville Times-Union that the Jaguars will have a second interview with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. The sides are scheduled to meet Thursday.

The Jaguars have met with their interim head coach Darrell Bevell, Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

They appear to be showing the most interest in Leftwich, Hackett and Eberflus.

Hackett already has had two interviews with the Broncos.

He has 14 years of NFL experience and eight years as an NFL offensive coordinator, including the past three in Green Bay. Hackett spent four seasons in Jacksonville.

In 2017, with Hackett as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator, Jacksonville had the fifth-ranked scoring offense and made the AFC Championship Game.