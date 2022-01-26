Report: Jaguars trying to finalize deal to make Byron Leftwich head coach

Getty Images

It looks like one of the nine head coach vacancies is about to be filled.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Jaguars are trying to finalize a deal with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to become the team’s new head coach.

Leftwich had a second interview with the Jaguars on Tuesday after the Bucs were eliminated from the postseason by the Rams on Sunday.

Should the two sides land the plane, it would represent a homecoming of sorts for Leftwich. Jacksonville selected Leftwich with the No. 7 overall pick back in 2003. He started 44 games in four years for the franchise, compiling a 24-20 record while throwing for 9,042 yards with 51 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

Leftwich’s No. 1 charge will be to develop 2021 first overall pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

According to Stroud, current Buccaneers receivers coach Kevin Garver could follow Leftwich to Jacksonville as a potential offensive coordinator.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said he would consider taking back play-calling duties should Leftwich get a head coaching job. It increasingly looks like that will be the case.