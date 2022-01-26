Report: Jaguars trying to finalize deal to make Byron Leftwich head coach

January 26, 2022
It looks like one of the nine head coach vacancies is about to be filled.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Jaguars are trying to finalize a deal with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to become the team’s new head coach.

Leftwich had a second interview with the Jaguars on Tuesday after the Bucs were eliminated from the postseason by the Rams on Sunday.

Should the two sides land the plane, it would represent a homecoming of sorts for Leftwich. Jacksonville selected Leftwich with the No. 7 overall pick back in 2003. He started 44 games in four years for the franchise, compiling a 24-20 record while throwing for 9,042 yards with 51 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

Leftwich’s No. 1 charge will be to develop 2021 first overall pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

According to Stroud, current Buccaneers receivers coach Kevin Garver could follow Leftwich to Jacksonville as a potential offensive coordinator.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said he would consider taking back play-calling duties should Leftwich get a head coaching job. It increasingly looks like that will be the case.

  2. I think this is a good hire, always thought Leftwhich was a smart guy and cool under pressure even in his playing days. QB friendly, which is what they need in Jaksonville to develop Lawrence. This turnaround could happen faster than people think, that division is soft.

  3. The beginning of the official END in Tampa Bay…..next to go is Tom, Gronk,defensive coordinator,& the guy who shots the cannon off on the pirate ship.

  4. I think this has been a foregone conclusion from the start. A lot of fans have wondered why the Vikings didn’t interview Leftwich and it’s probably because they knew he was going to Jacksonville.

  5. Love Leftwich and I’m excited to see him get his shot, but I was hoping he could’ve got on with one of the other teams looking. Jacksonville is a heavy lift.

  8. If coaches like Arians actually care about their assistant coaches and making progress generally, they will step aside as HC with a deal in place that their teams promote from within instead of encouraging one of the NFL’s franchises with bad ownership and/or other problems to hire them – which just sets them up to fail. Arians and even Reid have both had long and incredibly successful careers, isn’t it time to see what these assistants could do with a level playing field?

  9. That’s a poor decision for Leftwich. He could probably exceed but only if you had a competent front office. The owner is a clown and the GM is a buffoon. Imagine being a coach and having Barney Fife in charge of you.

  10. Congratulations to Byron Leftwich. Now the focus turns to Eric Bienemy. Hoping he lands a job so we can stop hearing about what a good candidate he is.

  11. Leftwich would be a solid hire for Trevor, now who will follow him to be the DC? Perhaps convince Jim Schwartz to be the DC from the Titans

  12. Unless he is bringing Brady with him, next couple of years for the Jags fans will continue to be much of the same!

