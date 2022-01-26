Report: Raiders interviewed Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt for G.M.

Getty Images

The Raiders have interviewed another candidate for General Manager, one who is a potential candidate for another job that may become open in the spring.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Las Vegas interviewed Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt on Tuesday.

Hunt has been with the Steelers for 12 seasons as the pro scouting coordinator. He was with the Texans from 2007-2009 as a pro scout.

He was also an intern in the Steelers’ scouting department in 2005 and 2006.

With Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert reportedly expected to retire after the 2022 draft, Hunt is expected to be an internal candidate to take over as Pittsburgh’s General Manager.

After firing G.M. Mike Mayock on Jan. 17, the team has also shown interest in Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ kelly, Bengals scout Trey Brown, and Bucs VP of player personnel John Spytek.