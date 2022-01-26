Report: Ravens interviewing Joe Cullen on Thursday

Getty Images

University of Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald might yet get the Ravens’ defensive coordinator job, but the team isn’t done interviewing.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports the Ravens will meet with Jaguars defensive line coach Joe Cullen about the job on Thursday. Cullen was the Ravens’ defensive line coach from 2016-20.

The Ravens also have interest in Buccaneers inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell and their own defensive line coach, Anthony Weaver, Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun reports. They requested permission to interview Cowboys defensive backs coach Joe Whitt and Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard as well.

Baltimore fired Don “Wink” Martindale on Friday after the sides were unable to agree on a contract extension through 2023, according to Hensley. The Ravens defense ranked in the top 10 in three of four seasons under Martindale.