Report: Ravens targeting Mike Macdonald for defensive coordinator

Mike Macdonald left the Ravens to become Michigan’s defensive coordinator last year and helped the Wolverines beat Ohio State on their way to the playoffs in his first season.

Macdonald may be switching Harbaugh brothers again this offseason. Michael Cohen of the Detroit Free Press reports that the Ravens are targeting Macdonald for their defensive coordinator vacancy and that a deal is expected to be completed in the coming days.

The Ravens hired Macdonald as an intern in 2014 and he went on to be a defensive assistant, defensive backs coach, and linebackers coach on John Harbaugh’s staff.

He never called plays in any of those roles, but handled that responsibility well enough in Ann Arbor that it appears he’s headed back to the NFL. There’s been talk about Jim Harbaugh, Macdonald’s boss at Michigan, making the same move, but that hasn’t amounted to anything beyond talk at this point.