Tom Brady on unsportsmanlike conduct foul: “I didn’t cuss”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 26, 2022, 9:50 AM EST
Referee Shawn Hochuli threw a flag on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after Brady, per Hochuli, “got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language” after Hochuli failed to flag Rams linebacker Von Miller for roughing the passer.

While the language may have been “abusive,” it wasn’t foul. According to Brady.

“If I feel like they miss a call, I want to let the guy know,” Brady said in the latest installment of his Let’s Go! podcast. “And I’ve done that literally a thousand times over the course of my career and never got called. In this instance, before I could realize it, the flag was thrown. And I was looking at the guy like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I didn’t cuss, I didn’t do any of those things. . . .”

Brady confirmed that he believed Hochuli missed a clear instance of a foul by Miller.

“I obviously felt like I got hit on the chin, and I felt like he missed in the end a clear penalty,” Brady said. “So I screamed at him to throw the flag, and he did. But I guess I need to be more specific with who he needs to throw the flag on. So I’ve got a nice bruise under my chin. . . . It is the first time in 22 years to get flagged. That was pretty comical to me.”

Brady wasn’t laughing about it at the time. He probably won’t be laughing when the fine letter comes, either.

  1. It’s a shame when the expiration date on “all-time lucky” arrives before you’re ready.

  2. The ref won’t get a fine, however, for missing the call. Refs have a lot of power to alter the flow of a game with a penalty called (or not called).

    I’m sure there is a site somewhere that tracks who is the ref for each game and what that does to the line for betting. I’d expect that soon, if it doesn’t already exist, since the NFL has now gotten cozy with gambling.

  3. I love how the Cheatin Tom fan club talks trash about the Patriots and their rookie QB. Talk about insecure lololol.

    I think it’s hilarious that Mac Jones playing the 4th NFL game of his life completely outplayed Cheatin’ Tom in the biggest regular season game of his career. 100 rating to 70 rating lololol

    And to think the fan club is still sore today that Belichick wasn’t fired for not giving poor tender Tommy enough love and affection in New England lolololololololololol

  6. I watched and re watched it.

    I don’t think toughing was warranted. Miller also could have LEVELED him, he chose not to.

  8. We saw too many instances of referees trying to make themselves a part of the games this year.

  9. At least he admits to all the whining he’s done over the years to get flags thrown, but if it works…

  10. The dude did miss a call then made it all about him. As for the fine, Brady should not pay it and frame the letter.

  17. dstegesaurus says:
    January 26, 2022 at 10:12 am
    GOAT @ whining.

    And having legions of gullible fans pretending he’s the GOAT when he’s really nothing without an all star team around him or elite coaching and defense, or cheating.

  18. Opinion of TB isn’t relevant. In this situation, in the absence of something extraordinary, ref should have at least given a strong warning and probably should have just walked away. Whatever he said, it likely wasn’t worse than what we clearly heard from others during the same game that was let go. The ref shouldn’t be the story, but Hochuli (got his job because of his dad, good grief when will that kind of crap end) made himself the story by throwing a flag and then explaining it after the game.

  19. Tough few days for Cheatin’ Tom and his fan club.

    He was complete trash against the Rams and was the main reason why his team was eliminated and now they’ve been doing nothing but make excuses for this guy. So sad 🙁

  20. well considering that Brady himself says you shouldn’t believe 90% of what he says, I think this qualifies

  21. It looked like the very top edge of the helmet grazed Tommy’s chin. Miller did not lower his helmet and 99% of impact was the chest area. Face it, the Vonster got the better of TB once again.

  22. nite2al says:
    January 26, 2022 at 10:04 am
    Careful Tommy, there are lip readers out there and you don’t destroy cell phone data either.

    BuT eVeRy CelEbriTy DeStroYs ThiEr CeLl PhOne 🤪

    Didn’t you know? LOL

    Such a stupid comment, tell BB that Mac had a higher QBR. BB would say who won the game?

  26. And having legions of gullible fans pretending he’s the GOAT when he’s really nothing without an all star team around him or elite coaching and defense, or cheating.

    Again , lame…

    Must be a lot of “gullible “ coaches and players too then…

  27. flash1224 says:
    January 26, 2022 at 10:26 am
    —-
    Not at all. A rookie playing the 4th NFL game of his life completely dominated a guy who desperately wanted to blow the doors off the Patriots to prove Belichick wrong. THat’s a fact not an opinion. We might not like facts but they’re still facts. 🙂

  31. I believe the close up video showed he dropped and F Bomb. Not the first or last time player has sworn at ref. Hoculi is a joke. Was so happy when his dad retired. Now we get this all about me, thin skinned 2.0 baby.

  33. 2008 AFC Championship game – Brady gets hit on the shoulder by Chris Jones on a key drive. Ref calls a roughing the passer penalty for a blow to the head. No complaints from Brady on that one.

    Brady has gotten all the calls.

  34. The only issue here is that, as Tom pointed out, he’s never been flagged for being a prick in the past. Should’ve been flagged like this ever time he went screaming at a ref for a flag. Hochuli’s dad would’ve given Brady the flag, maybe the game.

    BB “stats are for losers “
    I promise you BB didn’t care who “outplayed” who. He only cares about wins and loses. “Fact” If Brady threw for 450 yards and 4 tds and had a perfect QBR BB wouldn’t care if the Patriots won the game.

  38. Ref made the right call. It wasnt roughing and you cant berate a ref like TB did.

    You can discuss it like a professional but you cant scream down the throat of an official in any sport. Im glad they finally tagged TB for thinking he is above all.

