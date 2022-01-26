Two fans are accused of using fake vaccination cards to attend Bills’ playoff game

Getty Images

Here’s another reason why Antonio Brown would be wise to keep his head low and his mouth closed.

Brown, who was suspended three game by the NFL for procuring and using a fake vaccination card, still could be prosecuted for the infraction. And it’s something that could indeed happen.

Via WKBW.com, a husband and wife from West Seneca, New York face felony charges for using a face vaccination card to enter the Bills playoff game on January 15.

Michael Naab, 34, and Amber Naab, 37, have beed charged with one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. These are state charges, fueled by a New York law passed in December.

“This legislation makes it clear that presenting a fake vaccine card, with the intent to defraud another person or entity, is a crime,” Eric County district attorney John J. Fynn said. “I am committed to keeping the residents of Erie County safe, which includes upholding laws related to public health. These two defendants are accused of using a fake vaccine card to intentionally violate the rules at the stadium, potentially putting the health of other fans at risk. As I have stated before, if you present a fake vaccine card, you will be prosecuted.”

The Naabs face up to seven years in prison, if convicted.