Vikings announce Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s hiring

Getty Images

The Vikings announced the hiring of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their new General Manager.

Adofo-Mensah will lead the team’s football operations after spending the past two seasons as the vice president of football operations for the Browns.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kwesi to the Minnesota Vikings,” team owner/president Mark Wilf said in a statement. “His unique background, variety of strong football experiences, vision for success and leadership presence immediately stood out to us. Kwesi is naturally committed and driven to building the best teams through consensus building and the pursuit of information. We believe he will immediately make us better as a team and organization.”

In Cleveland, Adofo-Mensah worked closely with Browns General Manager Andrew Berry and provided input for all roster and strategy decisions. Additionally, he assisted Berry and the football staff with overseeing and managing the day-to-day operations of the team.

“I am extremely thankful to the Wilf family and the Vikings organization for giving me the opportunity to lead our football operations and join this respected franchise,” Adofo-Mensah said. “There is so much to appreciate about this organization — an existing nucleus of talent on the roster, top-notch facilities, passionate fans and smart people throughout the building who are committed to winning. I look forward to partnering with our next head coach and our entire football operations staff to begin our work of bringing a Super Bowl to Vikings fans.”