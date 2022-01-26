Vikings hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as GM

Getty Images

The Vikings have their new General Manager.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the Browns’ vice president of football operations, has been hired as the Vikings’ G.M., according to Adam Schefter.

Adofo-Mensah looked like the favorite after he got a second interview with the team yesterday. The other finalist was believed to be Ryan Poles, but Poles was hired by the Bears to be their G.M. first.

The next step for the Vikings will be hiring a head coach. Adofo-Mensah is believed to be high on 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.