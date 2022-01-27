Andrew Whitworth has a full practice Thursday; Van Jefferson limited

Getty Images

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth took another step in his return from a knee injury. He was a full participant Thursday, a day after limited work.

Whitworth played only 30 snaps in the wild card win over the Cardinals and was inactive for Sunday’s divisional win over the Bucs.

His replacement, Joe Noteboom, remained out of practice with a pectoral injury.

Two players who missed Wednesday’s session returned to practice Thursday: Receiver Van Jefferson (knee) had limited work, and offensive tackle Greg Gaines (toe) was a full participant.

The Rams added backup quarterback John Wolford to the practice report. He missed Thursday’s practice with an illness.

Safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) remained limited, and running back Buddy Howell (hamstring) went from limited work to a full practice.