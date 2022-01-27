Andy Reid: Chemistry between Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill is special

Getty Images

When the Chiefs had to make a pair of plays to get into field-goal range in Sunday’s dramatic victory over the Bills, quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned to his two stars in receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.

The trio has combined to help power Kansas City to four consecutive AFC Championship games and now they could head to a third straight Super Bowl with a victory over the Bengals.

And when they execute as they did with 13 seconds left against the Bills, it shows how in-sync they are with one another.

So when head coach Andy Reid was asked in his Wednesday press conference how he’d describe the chemistry between Mahomes, Kelce, and Hill, he started his answer with two words: “It’s special.”

“All three of them trust each other, and that’s important,” Reid continued. “They have that innate ability to know where the guy is going to be against whatever leverage the defender has on them. I appreciate that. It’s a fluid game, so you’re going to have to make adjustments, you’re going to have to do it with routes where it’s not going to be perfect like you might see with a card that you’ve drawn up. The other team is playing, too, so you have to maneuver around, and it sure helps to have that chemistry when teams are showing you a bunch of different looks.”

If Kansas City’s three offensive leaders are at the top of their game against Cincinnati on Sunday, the Chiefs will be tough to beat.