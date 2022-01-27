Andy Reid going for his 20th postseason win on Sunday

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is rising up the ranks of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history.

If the Chiefs beat the Bengals in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Reid will earn his 20th postseason win. That would tie him with former Cowboys coach Tom Landry for the second-most postseason wins by a coach in NFL history.

Only Bill Belichick, with 31 wins in the postseason, has more than 20 postseason victories.

Reid would also become the first NFL coach with 10 postseason wins for two different teams. Reid won 10 postseason games as head coach of the Eagles and has now won nine postseason games as head coach of the Chiefs.

Don Shula is currently tied with Reid for third place with 19 postseason wins. Joe Gibbs is next with 17 postseason wins.