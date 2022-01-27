Bears complete second interviews with Matt Eberflus, Dan Quinn

Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have completed their second interviews with Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching vacancies.

The Bears had a second interview with Jim Caldwell for the position on Tuesday after the team officially hired Ryan Poles as their new General Manager. Poles has now interviewed all three as a part of their search for a replacement for Matt Nagy.

Quinn also is a finalist for the Denver Broncos job and had interviews with the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins. Eberflus is scheduled for a second interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

Quinn is in his first season as defensive coordinator of the Cowboys after a six-year stint as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

Eberflus has spent the last four seasons as the Colts defensive coordinator.