Posted by Josh Alper on January 27, 2022, 11:01 AM EST
NFL: AUG 02 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Getty Images

The Bears have found their next head coach.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team will hire Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. He was joined as a finalist in the search process by former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

The news comes a couple of days after the Bears hired Ryan Poles as their new General Manager.

Eberflus also had a pair of interviews with the Jaguars, who appear set to make Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich their next head coach.

The Chicago job will be Eberflus’ first head coaching position. He was hired as the Colts’ defensive coordinator in 2018 when it appeared Josh McDaniels would be their head coach and remained on the staff under Frank Reich when McDaniels reneged on an agreement. The Colts made the playoffs twice with Eberflus running the defense and finished in the top 10 in points allowed in three of his four seasons.

Defense has generally been the stronger side of the ball in Chicago in recent years, so Eberflus’ offensive coordinator choice is sure to draw a lot of interest as that coach will be charged with helping to develop 2021 first-round quarterback Justin Fields in hopes of building the kind of offense that can push the team beyond the performance they attained under Eberflus’ predecessor Matt Nagy.

45 responses to “Bears to hire Matt Eberflus as their next head coach

  2. So has Josh McDaniels been effectively barred from a head-coaching job because he backed away from the Colts job after accepting or there’s just no interest in him for other reasons?

  4. In his press conference is he going to say “our number one goal is to beat Green Bay”?

  5. For all the brainless clowns – Poles picked the HC, the McCaskey’s nor Ted Phillips didn’t make the decision.

  6. Good luck Matt, I hope that this group of Ryan’s and Matt’s do better than the last group of Ryan and Matt’s

  7. Fine – whatever. But all these teams hiring first time head coaches SHOULD be thinking of giving them 5 years. Not TWO. Bears, Broncos and Jags all have something to build on, sure, but the learning curve for NFL HC is pretty enormous.

    Just like drafting a first round QB isn’t a magical savior that fixes every problem with your team, neither is a new head coach.

  9. Bears going back to their roots and going after a defensive-minded coach after the Nagy experiment disaster.

  11. Ehhh… I’ll have to trust the new GM on this one. Not having prior HC experience (translation, he’s gonna get screwed by the refs like Nagy was) and not being offensive minded feels like a double whammy to me. Better than Caldwell or Frazier though, I guess.

  12. Well, at least they picked the lesser of three evils. Perhaps if they give Green Bay four or five of their future draft picks to trade Aaron out of the division, they will have hope!

  14. If it sounds like a snake, it’s a mistake. No coordinator should get hired as a head coach after just one good season.

  15. I didn’t see this coming. I was sure Chicago would try to go for an offensive minded coach in order to help Justin Fields in 2022. Since Poles came out of the Chiefs organization I thought Eric Bieniemy would be considered for the job…or at get least an interview. Eberflus has a nice resume. If he can get the right OC or QB coach for Fields, then things can still turn ok for the Bears next season. But, if Fields doesn’t significantly improve I foresee tough times ahead.

  16. Am I the only person who thinks it’s weird they hired another Ryan as GM and another Matt as head coach?

  17. I’m surprised teams are hiring first time head coaches, when there are quality head coaching candidates available that have positive NFL head coaching experience.

  18. In an offensive QB driven league, the Bears hire a rookie defensive head coach & a rookie GM from the QB driven Chiefs. The Bears are always swimming up stream.

  19. This guys defense couldn’t stop Trevor Lawrence and the vaunted Jags offense with the playoffs on the line. Smart.

  21. LOL!

    I honestly feel bad for Bears fans. A Millennial GM with very little to no experience (1 year of actual experience as an administrator) and a hack OC who failed miserably with his hand picked run first QB in Carson Wentz.

    What a disaster in Chicago. Rinse and repeat.

    They passed over Mac Jones and now better GM options and coaches.

  24. At least the Bears won’t have to replace the “Matt” monogrammed towels in the HC washroom.

  25. I feel bad for Bears fans. As dedicated a fan base as there is in sports and it’s like the ownership enjoys trolling them. Don’t get the decisions this franchise makes…

  26. touchback6 says:
    ——————————-

    Not saying that I disagree that Chicago is a dumpster fire, because it is.
    But Eberflus wasn’t the offensive coordinator in Indy.

  28. This could be a great choice. Let’s see who they hire as the OC. Doesn’t matter if the offense if run by the head coach or a good coordinator.

  29. Bears OC will be the eagles current passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo. Make it an first timers all around.

  30. Kind of an underwhelming hire. He may be great and put Chicago back on the map but hes got a tall order fixing that offense which isnt even his side of the ball. Fields is far from a sure thing. I thought Chicago would focus more in that direction.

  31. As I’ve said earlier, its because then George doesn’t want to work on remembering new first names again…..

  32. floridapackfan says:
    January 27, 2022 at 11:08 am
    In his press conference is he going to say “our number one goal is to beat Green Bay”?

    You left out: We think we have a good chance because the guy who used to “own us” is gone.

  34. Great hire, actually. My favorite candidates for Texans’ job stays untouched :). Now if Giants can hire Daboll or something like that.

  35. On the bright side, the Bears are saving money on parking spot signs. Ryan can park in the “Ryan” spot, while Matt parks in the “Matt” spot. Brilliant.

  37. Just wow. Sean Dasai was a lone bright spot for the Bears and they may have found something in him as a DC. Now with a defensive minded HC entering, Dasai obviously loses some autonomy on decision making. Does he now look for other opportunities?

    Hiring the right OC / QB coach to develop Fields will be paramount. Otherwise it’s just another trash bag on the dumpster fire.

  38. This will placate all of the 85 Bears fans screaming for days of yore. Meanwhile, the Bears have a potentially top 10 QB that will likely fall to the same fate as Cutler and be forced to learn a new offensive system every year, with a revolving door of under qualified coordinators. I love Fields. I hate this organization. Ughh.

  39. Caldwell had the job until he fell asleep in his recliner watching Wheel of Fortune and misses the call.

  40. If you read up on this hire, he’s at least a pretty impressive person and a decent coordinator. How many coaches hired in the last few years (that have experienced success) have had equal limited HC experience experience — McVay, LaFleur, the 13-year old looking coach for the Chargers, etc. I wouldn’t exactly call this a disaster of a hire.

  42. jrterrier5 says:
    January 27, 2022 at 11:05 am

    So has Josh McDaniels been effectively barred from a head-coaching job because he backed away from the Colts job after accepting or there’s just no interest in him for other reasons?

    *********************

    Yes.

  43. Very simple modifications for the “We’re firing Ryan Pxxxx and Matt Xxxxxxxx” Press Release in a few years.
    Don’t anyone try to tell you the Bears aren’t efficient.

  44. bahoto34 says:
    January 27, 2022 at 11:19 am

    Doesn’t hurt that Eberflus is married to a McCaskey
    ———————————————————————————–
    youve got to be joking

  45. Can’t wait to watch Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus’ Bears sweep the Lions and and beat the Raiders at home again!

