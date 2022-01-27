Ben Roethlisberger announces his retirement

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 27, 2022, 10:10 AM EST
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger has retired.

Roethlisberger posted on social media today that he is retiring after an 18-year career, all with the Steelers.

“The time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats, and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children,” Roethlisberger said. “I retire from football a truly grateful man.”

Roethlisberger was the 11th overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in his first season, won two Super Bowl rings, and was a six-time Pro Bowler. He will have a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Now he will head into retirement, and the Steelers will move forward on finding their next franchise quarterback.

32 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger announces his retirement

  1. Bengals fan here glad that I won’t have to see him ever again. That’s a big complement, congrats on a great career and thanks for bringing some of your magic to Miami U

  3. Guaranteed HOF unless they replace the selection committee with the spiteful MLB writer association

  4. Thanks Ben for everything…the good …the bad….the recovery from the bad…but most of all being a fighting Steeler to the end. It will be hard to replace his heroics but it’s time to move on.

  5. That was a cool video montage he put together on Twitter to announce it.

    All the best Big Ben. See you with your yellow jacket soon.

  6. Liked him a lot when he was young, kind of fell off, then liked him again at the end. Hated for them to reach the playoffs as Ben just wasn’t a QB that should be there anymore. The last win of the regular season would’ve been enough and the Chargers choked away the tie. Either way Ben is a HOF’er and thanks for helping make the game game what it is today.

  8. Thanks Ben! It was a great run. 2 championships but disappointed the Steelers didn’t add another while you was the qb.

  10. While others have filled in for a banged up Ben, it will be very strange to see others try to take his place as the everyday guy behind center. 18 years is a long time – long enough to be born then join the Marines There are guys who played against him who were too young to remember Tommy Maddox. Everything will be different in the Burgh.

  12. Let’s just hope it doesn’t take as long as it did from Bradshaw to Big Ben. Best of luck to you in your next chapter

  14. Not a big fan but Ben was always a competitor and a warrior on the field. He should go into the sunset proud of his achievements.

  18. One of the all time greats! Thank you for the memories Big Ben, God bless you! Steeler for life!

  19. Good luck and thanks for an unexpectedly-solid career, even if the last couple have been lackluster. Dropping to 6.2 yards per attempt is definitely not the Ben we got used to during the glory days, but well done overall.

  24. Truly an end of an era with Ben, Manning, Brees, and Brady/Rodgers (maybe) retired. Weird to think that Mahomes is a Vet QB in the league when compared against those names.

  29. stifleyourselfedith says:
    “Let’s just hope it doesn’t take as long as it did from Bradshaw to Big Ben.”

    Dan Marino was available but the Steelers decided not to draft the home town boy in 1983.

  30. Thanks for the memories, Ben. Never forget all those prime time slugfests vs Baltimore, especially. He was a unique QB who could extend the play w/ not speed, as much as just being able to find the open areas of the pocket Perhaps if Brady not in the AFC, he could’ve possibly seen 2-3 more SB appearances.

  31. I love the bitter Browns fans in here, saying how to enjoy Mason Rudolph replacing Ben. How is Faker Mayfield doing, BTW? Bet you can’t wait to give him $30-40M/yr, huh? Maybe they wouldn’t be as bitter if they had selected Ben over Kellen Winslow, in the first place.

  32. Always sad news when a great NFL player hands up his cleats, amazing 18 years with one team. Very rare nowadays

    From a Raiders fan

