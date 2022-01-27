Brandon Beane wants both offenses to get a chance in playoff OT

USA TODAY Sports

Count Bills General Manager Brandon Beane among those who would like to see the NFL consider changes to the way overtime is handled in the postseason.

Beane revealed himself as a supporter of that cause when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday. That press conference came days after the Bills’ 42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs played out without Buffalo getting the ball in extra time.

On Wednesday, Beane said he is in favor of a method that would “make sure we give both offenses a chance when the season’s on the line.”

“At the end of the day, we lost the game the other night. But of course we would’ve loved to, I think the TV audience would’ve loved to have seen Josh and our offense get it back,” Beane said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. “I would definitely love to see it brought back to the table. I’m not saying I have the exact idea, but I think there’s some ways to do it. Without getting into detail, I think there’s a way you can do it in the regular season that handles that, but let’s do something in the postseason when it’s all on the line.”

Given how things played out, it’s not surprising that Beane would be in this camp. The Chiefs proposed such a change after their overtime loss to the Patriots in the AFC title game a few years ago, but being on the other side didn’t change Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s view that both offenses should get on the field.

Previous proposals have failed to garner enough support to make a change. We’ll see if this offseason brings anything different to the NFL.