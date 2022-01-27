Brian Flores completes in-person interview with Giants

Getty Images

The Giants are moving closer to hiring a new head coach. They completed an interview with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on Thursday, leaving Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier as the only remaining interview.

Frazier is scheduled to interview with the team at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday.

Flores, 40, met with team president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch, senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara and Joe Schoen, who was formally introduced Wednesday as the Giants’ new General Manager. He also met with other members of the front office and toured the team’s facility.

Flores is the sixth candidate to interview with the Giants’ front office, joining Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Frazier. Daboll had his second interview at team headquarters Tuesday, so it appears the Giants’ finalists are Daboll, Frazier and Flores.

Flores is a Brooklyn native.