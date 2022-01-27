Dan Quinn will remain with Cowboys

Getty Images

Head coaching jobs are starting to get filled around the league, but Dan Quinn won’t be taking any of them.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Quinn has informed teams that he will be staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator. Quinn turned the Dallas defense around in his first year with the team and similar success in 2022 should keep him in the mix for a second shot at being a head coach.

Quinn interviewed with the Bears, Broncos, Dolphins, Giants, and Vikings while declining a chance to interview with the Jaguars. He was seen as a finalist for the Bears and Broncos jobs, but those teams are respectively set to hire Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also drew head coaching interest, but there’s been no word that he’s closing in on a job so the band looks like it will be staying together on the coaching front in Dallas barring any new developments.