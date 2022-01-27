Hunter Renfrow headed to Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow will play in his first Pro Bowl.

Renfrow’s representation, MGC Sports, announced on social media that Renfrow had accepted an invitation to join the AFC all-star team. Renfrow was an alternate after catching 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

Edge rusher Maxx Crosby, linebacker ﻿Denzel Perryman and punter A.J. Cole are the original Pro Bowlers representing Las Vegas in the all-star game.

It is unclear whose spot Renfrow is taking. Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Chargers receiver Keenan Allen were the original selections. Either Hill or Chase won’t be available for the Pro Bowl as one of them will be playing in the Super Bowl.

The 2022 Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.