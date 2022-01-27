Jaguars interviewed Vic Fangio for head coach

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 27, 2022, 11:24 AM EST
NFL: DEC 19 Bengals at Broncos
Getty Images

The Jaguars have added a surprise candidate to their head coaching search.

According to multiple reports, Jacksonville sent a private plane to Denver to pick up former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio for an interview this week.

Fangio spent the last three years as the Broncos’ head coach, compiling a 19-30 record. Fangio never had a winning record with the Broncos. The closest he came was going 7-9 in his first season. The Broncos went 5-11 in 2020 and 7-10 in 2021.

Fangio and Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke spent 2011-2016 together with San Francisco. Fangio was the team’s defensive coordinator under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the Jaguars were trying to finalize a deal with Buccaneers offensive coordinator — and former Jacksonville first-round pick — Byron Leftwich. But now it appears the team’s coaching search is still wide open.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Jaguars interviewed Vic Fangio for head coach

  3. Shaking my head. Being an NFL head coach is a great gig. You get paid millions, whether you win or lose. And if you are so bad that you get fired, there’s always a team ready & willing to rinse & repeat.

  4. fangio got better as the three years in Denver slipped away. I’m betting he’ll do a little better in that division.

  5. Trent Baalke is living up to his rep. Why go after Fangio who had terrible results in Denver and not sign Byron Leftwich who would be a giant PR shot in the arm for them and they sure need it.

  6. The Jags above all need someone to cleanse their organization of the stench left by Urban Meyer. What a tragic misstep that was. I think Leftwich would be a good coach for Lawrence – why not?

    And Fangio’s record can’t really be fairly judged considering that the Broncos haven’t had a solid QB since Manning retired. I really root for Bridgewater, but he hasn’t been able to put it all together for an entire season anywhere, and maybe with time he could develop into a solid starter, who knows?

  8. A team that has had the 1st draft pick over all for 2 years straight because they have been the worst team in the league 2 straight years is interested in a recently fired HC that was never successful even 1 year of his tenure…

    Things that make you go, HMM!

  12. Wow. Great DC, should never get another shot at a head coaching job. Watching the Broncos the past few years was watching them get out-coached. Looks like Baalke has found another franchise to work his special brand of self-sustaining magic on.

  14. denverdave3 says:
    January 27, 2022 at 11:29 am
    fangio got better as the three years in Denver slipped away. I’m betting he’ll do a little better in that division.
    —————————————————————————————————————-
    Got better? First season 7-9; This season 7-10. 1-5 in the division and something like 2-9 against teams that finished above .500 this season. Tell us all how he got better.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.