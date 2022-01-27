Jeff Fisher will coach the USFL’s Michigan Panthers

Posted by Josh Alper on January 27, 2022, 2:05 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Jeff Fisher is heading back to the sidelines.

The USFL announced on Thursday that Fisher will be the coach of the Michigan Panthers when the league opens business this spring. They also announced that Larry Fedora will coach the New Orleans Breakers.

Fisher spent 17 seasons as the head coach of the Oilers/Titans before moving on to the Rams. He was fired in 2016 during his fifth season with the Rams and went 173-165-1 during his time in the NFL.

Fedora was the head coach of Southern Miss from 2008-2011 and North Carolina from 2012-2018. He was 34-19 in his first stop and 45-43 in his second.

And, because we’re sure you’re asking, the USFL season will not be 16 games long so Fisher has no risk of getting back on that 7-9 bullshit.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Jeff Fisher will coach the USFL’s Michigan Panthers

  1. Professional football just can’t quit Jeff Fisher. They just can’t quit ‘im!

  3. I still don’t understand the city designations for these teams. They are all playing in the same stadium together for the full season. They will never play a “home” game in their actual markets. I hope it succeeds, for their sake, but it’s just odd.

  7. If I remember correctly Fisher kept the old Oilers competitive when they knew they were leaving Houston. They played in Memphis for a year before going to to Nashville and all that time his team was competitive.
    I like him and any NFL team would have been smart to at least interview him.

  11. This will be interesting….I wonder if this could be a gateway for some ex-head coaches to get back into the NFL?

  12. The USFL was actually very entertaining the first time around. I strongly recommend viewing the 30 for 30 documentary Small Potatoes. Really good and featuring our nation’s favorite antagonist Donald Trump as owner of the New Jersey Generals. I was sad to see the league go under.

  15. If the league is hiring the coaches, and not the individual teams, it’s not much of a league

  16. I am glad to see the USFL return. I still remember watching some classic games between Jim Mora’s Philadelphia Stars and George Allen’s Chicago Blitz. Good football by any standard!

  19. Dude essentially got fired because he said Goff wasn’t very good and wasn’t ready to start. Same thing could be said today.

  20. I hope they mean the cartoon Jeff Fisher from American Dad, because that other Jeff Fisher is a terrible coach.

  21. My first question is, how many games is in a USFL season? If it’s not 16 how will he be able to go 8-8? It at least has to be an even number. Obviously he can no longer return to the NFL because it’s now 17 games. There are no more .500 seasons now so Fischer is obsolete in the NFL.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.