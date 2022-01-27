Jeff Fisher will coach the USFL’s Michigan Panthers

Getty Images

Jeff Fisher is heading back to the sidelines.

The USFL announced on Thursday that Fisher will be the coach of the Michigan Panthers when the league opens business this spring. They also announced that Larry Fedora will coach the New Orleans Breakers.

Fisher spent 17 seasons as the head coach of the Oilers/Titans before moving on to the Rams. He was fired in 2016 during his fifth season with the Rams and went 173-165-1 during his time in the NFL.

Fedora was the head coach of Southern Miss from 2008-2011 and North Carolina from 2012-2018. He was 34-19 in his first stop and 45-43 in his second.

And, because we’re sure you’re asking, the USFL season will not be 16 games long so Fisher has no risk of getting back on that 7-9 bullshit.