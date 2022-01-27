Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins remain full participants in Bengals Thursday practice

Getty Images

After getting sacked nine times in the divisional round, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was back on the injury report on Wednesday with a knee issue.

But Burrow was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and that remained the case on Thursday’s report.

Burrow has completed 73 percent of his passes for 592 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception in two postseason victories this year.

Receiver Tee Higgins (thumb) also was a full participant for the secondary in a row, as was linebacker Keandre Jones (thumb).

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) and receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring) were both limited.

And defensive end Cam Sample (groin) missed practice again. He played only 18 snaps in last Saturday’s win over Tennessee, recording a tackle.