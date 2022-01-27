PFT’s 2022 AFC and NFC championship game picks

Posted by Mike Florio on January 27, 2022, 12:27 PM EST
NFL: JAN 09 49ers at Rams
Last weekend was great. Except when it comes to picking games. MDS and I were a combined 1-7. Which is only slightly better than pointing out that I was 0-4.

For the year, I’m now 181-100-1. MDS is 178-103-1.

Here are our picks for the conference championship round. We agree on the winners, but not on the spreads.

Bengals (+7) at Chiefs

MDS’s take: These teams met four weeks ago in one of the best games of the regular season, a 34-31 Bengals win in Cincinnati. On that day Joe Burrow looked like the better quarterback, putting up 446 yards and four touchdowns to Patrick Mahomes‘ 259 yards and two touchdowns. I expect Burrow to have another big game on Sunday, but I think Mahomes will match him drive for drive, and this time I like the Chiefs to be the ones to pull out the win in the last minute.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 38, Bengals 34.

Florio’s take: The Bengals are the future. The Chiefs are the present. Drop any team into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, and Kansas City wins. ’72 Dolphins, ’85 Bears. Any of them. And look for the Bengals to go down swinging; the last thing they’ll want to do is to change who they are. Because who they are could get them to the Super Bowl, as soon as next year.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 41, Bengals 24.

49ers (+3.5) at Rams

MDS’s take: The 49ers had the Rams’ number this season, blowing them out in Week 10 and punching their ticket to the playoffs with an overtime thriller in Week 18. But I expect the Rams’ defense to play well against a 49ers offense that escaped Green Bay with a win despite playing poorly. And I expect Matthew Stafford to spread the ball around well, and for Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham both to top 100 yards. This Rams team looks destined for the Super Bowl.

MDS’s pick: Rams 28, 49ers 24.

Florio’s take: Great teams are made up of great players who are playing great. The Rams have great players who, until recently, hadn’t been playing great. They currently are. It will be more than the 49ers can handle, but not by much.

Florio’s pick: Rams 24, 49ers 21.

28 responses to "PFT's 2022 AFC and NFC championship game picks"

  2. I am a Chiefs’ fan but have a bad feeling about this game – I suspect Cincy will pile it up on the Chiefs – 48-21.

    As for the other really sorry game – I suspect the 49ers will win 10-9. I have no faith in Mathew Stafford.

  3. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in those 13 seconds blown by McDermott and the imbecilic coaching calls. He choked when it counted the most. Congrats to Andy Reid and Mahomes on their 2nd titles.

  6. Bengals defeated the Chiefs a few weeks ago by shutting down Mahomes in the 2nd half and will do it again. Chiefs don’t have the Titans stout defense. Bengals 38 Chiefs 35

  7. That Green Bay vs. 49ers game should be considered a mulligan by both teams. Neither team’s offense was able to play well. The legendary Lambeau weather made life tough for both teams. Setting that game aside, Stafford is a better QB than Garoppolo. We have more weapons on offense than the Niners. Plus, the Rams are going into this game with something to prove. The massive crowd of 49ers fans will be silenced.

    Rams 31 – Niners 13

    The Chiefs will be too much for the Bengals, but if the Chiefs let them stay in that game they’ll regret it.

  8. lesepi says:
    January 27, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    I am a Chiefs’ fan but have a bad feeling about this game – I suspect Cincy will pile it up on the Chiefs – 48-21.
    ______________

    You are “reverse psychologizing” yourself to lower your expectations in the extremely unlikely chance they lose! Your team won the Super Bowl in those 13 seconds in the Bills game. No way Cinci or the Rams or the 49ers are gonna beat the Chiefs.

  10. Mike. I agree that KC will win, but let’s not get carried away. I can’t speak to the 72 dolphins but I don’t think they beat the 85 Bears, nor do they beat the 2000 Ravens or some of the NE or Steelers teams of the last two decades, not to mention the SF and Dallas teams from late 80’s and 90’s. They are good and probably will win. But they are not that good.

  11. Chiefs would definitely lose to the ’85 Bears. Heck, even Tampa Bay’s (outstanding) defense had Mahomes running for his life in last year’s Super Bowl, and the Bucs’ defense is not even close to the all-time great ’85 Bears defense.

  12. The Bungles Let’s see how they do with expectations and egos. Looking at their history, I’d put it back in my pocket if I were you.

  13. The one factor everyone ignores with the Bengals is their defense. No, they aren’t “great”, but they are good enough to win playoff games, while their offense racks up a lot of points. They are the x factor that beats the Chiefs.

    As for the Rams, it’s hard for any team to beat any other team 3 times in one season. Expect the Rams to get revenge this week.

  14. Ah sorry Mike. Dropping the ’85 bears into Arrowhead on Sunday would be a nightmare the Chiefs might never recover from!

  17. Upset weekend

    Cin 43 KC 38 I’ve become a Burrow Believer

    SF 27 LA 21 9ers just have the better D

  18. The Bears and Dolphins won all but 2 games combined while the chiefs lost 5 games in one season and were weak in other games.
    Hence, they can be beaten by any of the remaining teams.

  20. Losing six straight to the 49ers is an awfully hard trend to ignore. If there was something in the past few weeks to suggest that this time will be different for the Rams, I could see why both guys are picking them to win, but there isn’t so I can’t.
    LA blew a 27-3 third quarter lead and only managed to win because the Bucs screwed up defensively in the closing seconds of the game. Not exactly a positive trend that one should gain confidence…
    As for the Chiefs/Bengals, it’s another coin flip game. Last team with the ball wins. Cincinnati can trade scores with any team in the league, have already beaten the Chiefs, and showed incredible resilience in the face of relentless pressure on Burrow last week. Quite honestly the greatest imbalance between the two teams is offensive line, with the Chiefs line being far better than the Bengals. But everywhere else it’s either incredibly close or the advantage goes to the Bengals. MDS’ pick is the more sensible one, with at minimum Cincinnati covering a ridiculous 7 point spread.

  21. computojon says:
    January 27, 2022 at 12:58 pm
    Chiefs would definitely lose to the ’85 Bears. Heck, even Tampa Bay’s (outstanding) defense had Mahomes running for his life in last year’s Super Bowl, and the Bucs’ defense is not even close to the all-time great ’85 Bears defense
    *****************************************************************************************

    They were missing their starting LT, starting RT and the backup RT. Geez

  22. The Mahomes era Chiefs lost to the Patriots in his first AFC championship game and lost the Super Bowl to the Bucs last year.
    And for this ‘accomplishment’ this somehow puts them ahead of some of the best teams of all time.
    That’s just nuts.
    Their offence is good, but nowhere near the historic best of all time and their defence is amongst the worst of any Super Bowl team.

  23. I’d like to see both of you put your money where your mouths are when it comes to 49ers vs. Rams.

  25. Bengals and Niners is the ultimate setup for cleaning the slate re four decades of Bengals grief. A win there and the only thing left would have been meeting Ben in the playoffs and being his final loss. Odds are against all this, but there’s still a couple days left to dream it.

  26. Wow, 0-4 …I was disappointed going 2-2. Sad…I’m not picking games this weekend because I’m blinded by pure hatred for KC and, being a Seahawks fan, I’m blinded by pure hatred for the 49’ers and Rams. Ok ok, Cincinnati 38-24 and Rams 24-17.

  28. Seeing both of you pick against the 49ers for the third straight week just warms my heart.

