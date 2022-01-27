Raheem Morris: We want to win for Aaron Donald’s legacy

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 27, 2022, 2:36 PM EST
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Eight years into his career, Aaron Donald is already one of the best defensive players of all time.

He’s won three AP defensive player of the year awards. He’s been a Pro Bowler every year of his career. He’s been voted a first-team AP All-Pro in all but his rookie season.

Though he rushes from the interior, he’s recorded a 20.5-sack season and hasn’t been under 12.5 sacks since 2018.

But one thing Donald doesn’t have on his résumé is a Super Bowl victory.

Given Donald’s importance to Los Angeles’ defense and the team as a whole, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said on Thursday that part of the Rams’ motivation is cementing Donald as one of the greatest to ever play.

“This building wants to win for Aaron Donald to create more mystique to his legacy and what he’s done,” Morris said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “We want to win for Aaron Donald.”

Donald was terrific against the Buccaneers in the divisional round, recording a sack, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and a pass breakup. The Rams will need another big performance out of him and the rest of the defense to defeat the 49ers for the first time since 2018 to advance to Super Bowl LVI.

13 responses to “Raheem Morris: We want to win for Aaron Donald’s legacy

  3. “legacy”

    lol

    Great player, but no offense, this is the kind of guy who has disappeared in the postseason on numerous occasions. He’s like a Suh type. Suh didn’t do anything in last year’s postseason either.

    We shall see, but we’ve yet to see it.

  5. touchback6 says:
    January 27, 2022 at 2:44 pm
    Guess you don’t watch a lot of football. He put Tommy in the grass more than once last week, and obliterated the Cards the week before. But carry on with your “observations”.

  6. OY VEY this is why the 9 ers will beat the Rams they already have their number. 49 ers 27 Rams 14

  8. Donald’s legacy will certainly be helped if he gets into and wins the Super Bowl. He helps it immensely if he plays like he normally does & is selected as the MVP. But then; same goes for all the elite players, whomever wins as the MVP.

    Might be more advisable to focus on getting passed SF and making it to the SB before talking about legacy/winning.

  9. Sean McVay has also talked about this. Not getting Aaron Donald a Super Bowl ring would feel like a failure by the coaching staff. He’s also one of the most respected players in the NFL. Class act.

  10. I don’t care much about his legacy but if he does make it there and it’s against KC I hope he has an all time game and wins the Super Bowl.

    On the other hand, if he gets there and it’s against the Bengals I hope he becomes an invisible non-factor.

    Where was I?

    Oh yeah…

    GO BENGALS!

  11. I’m so tired of this narrative that Aaron Donald is “the greatest defensive player ever.” Just stop. Greatest DP ever don’t no show in the SB like Aaron did. I’ll take LT or Reggie White or even Ray Lewis any day.

  13. Aaron Donald is still pretending not to know who Deebo Samuel is.

    🤡🤡🤡

