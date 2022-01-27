Raiders request interview with Josh McDaniels

Getty Images

We reported last week that the Raiders were preparing to make a run at Josh McDaniels, and now they’re making their move.

The Raiders have requested an interview with McDaniels, according to multiple reports.

The longtime top assistant to Bill Belichick with the Patriots, McDaniels has been the Patriots’ offensive coordinator since 2012 and was also an assistant in New England from 2001 to 2008. He had a brief stint as head coach of the Broncos in 2009 and 2010 and also spent a season as offensive coordinator of the Rams in 2011.

McDaniels came so close to becoming the head coach in Indianapolis in 2018 that the Colts actually announced he had been hired, but McDaniels withdrew from the position and decided to stay in New England. He hasn’t been as hot a head-coaching candidate since then, but the Raiders may be the team that becomes the right fit.