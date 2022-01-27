Report: Adrian Wilson in, Trent Baalke out as Jaguars G.M.

Posted by Mike Florio on January 27, 2022, 11:38 AM EST
Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp
Well, this is interesting.

Long-time Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki reports that Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson will become the next General Manager of the Jaguars. This necessarily means that current G.M. Trent Baalke won’t be.

Jurecki adds that Byron Leftwich will become the head coach of the Jaguars.

A league source tells PFT that Leftwich basically gave the Jaguars an ultimatum: It’s me or Trent.

It’s a stunning move, but it underscores the concerns many had about owner Shad Khan’s decision to keep Baalke around. As one league source explains it to PFT, multiple candidates refused to even interview for the Jacksonville job if Baalke was going to remain in place as the General Manager.

If this ultimately happens, it at least shows that Khan has the flexibility to admit a mistake and pivot away from it. Still, the far better approach is to not make mistakes.

Dysfunctional teams indeed do dysfunctional things. Whether recognizing that a dysfunctional thing was done and undoing it constitutes proof that the broader dysfunction is disappearing remains to be seen.

25 responses to “Report: Adrian Wilson in, Trent Baalke out as Jaguars G.M.

  2. What an unexpected development. Id imagine Leftwich wasnt the only candidate to have concerns over Baalke. Crazy that it took a Leftwich ultimatum for Khan to do the smart thing.

  3. I called this one, not unexpected at all. Anyone with options would not go to Jacksonville if Baalke is on th epayroll.

  4. Jim Harbaugh was wildly successful in San Francisco. And then he was let go amid rumors that he and Trent Baalke could not get along. And then Baalke’s 49ers sucked for a long while.

    That’s all I need to know about Baalke.

  5. Leftwich flexing from the get go. Looks like he is the right man to coach the Jags. Good on him.

  6. The moment the prospective HC tells the owner what to do before getting the job is the day that candidate should be told “go pound sand, clown”. Regardless of the merits of the one who was threatened to lose his job, it is a disgusting note that makes me loathe Bwitch even more. He will fall flat on his face.

  9. Any time Trent Baalke is subtracted, it’s an addition. After the damage he inflicted in San Francisco and Jacksonville, will he ever again be able to schmooze a gullible owner to hire him?

  13. Baalke was the one who destroyed the Niners as their GM. His history of draft picks and signing FA’s was less than acceptable.
    I was shocked when Khan hired him.

  14. Same thing happened with the 49ers, free agent players and coaches avoided them like the plague until the owners fired Baalke. The current 49er team in the hunt for the NFC title would never have happened under Baalke.

  18. Interesting to Hire someone and start that relationship by accepting an ultimatum from them.

  21. The moment the prospective HC tells the owner what to do before getting the job is the day that candidate should be told “go pound sand, clown”. Regardless of the merits of the one who was threatened to lose his job, it is a disgusting note that makes me loathe Bwitch even more. He will fall flat on his face.
    —-
    Wow, that’s a big ole pile of crazy right there.

  22. Baalke fired Harbaugh for Tomsula and Chip Kelly.
    When Baalke was fired, the 9ers started a vast improvement.
    No surprise here that Baalke sucks.

  23. “will he ever again be able to schmooze a gullible owner to hire him?”

    Snyder is a moron, so that would be a great fit.

  24. Just because someone bad was let go doesn’t mean the person replacing him is good. History shows to be extremely wary of anyone whose supposed success has come largely because of being around the greatest QB in league history.

  25. sounds like Leftwich, once a Cardinal coach, is going to be a HC that may have picked his GM, as it should be!

