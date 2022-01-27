Report: Texans interviewed Kevin O’Connell

Getty Images

Unlike most teams, the Texans are not announcing completed interviews with head coaching candidates. That leaves candidates’ agents to do the announcing “anonymously.”

The Texans interviewed Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell “sometime within the past week,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. O’Connell was a finalist for the Broncos’ head coaching job and also interviewed with the Vikings.

O’Connell bounced around the league for a few years before moving into coaching. He got his first job on that side with the Browns in 2015 and also worked for the 49ers and Washington before joining the Rams’ staff in 2021.

The Texans are seeking a replacement for David Culley, who spent one season as the team’s head coach.

Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, Florida Atlantic special assistant to the head coach Hines Ward, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and former NFL quarterback Josh McCown are others who reportedly the Texans either have interviewed or have interest in interviewing.