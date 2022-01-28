49ers list Trent Williams as questionable, call him game-time decision

Getty Images

49ers left tackle Trent Williams no longer is in a walking boot, but his sprained right ankle kept him out of practice all week. The 49ers list the All-Pro as questionable to play in the NFC Championship Game.

Williams will be a game-time decision, coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday.

“It’s going to be like it was three weeks ago,” Shanahan said. “I feel the same way as I did at the beginning of the week. He came out for walk-through today. Trent’s adamant that he’s going. He was last time, too, which I believe Trent when he says that. He’s going to do everything he can to play. So I will be surprised if he doesn’t, but I was surprised last time. I was also surprised he was able to finish the game vs. Green Bay. So hopefully his mindset will be how his body reacts on Sunday. We know it’ll help us a lot, but if not, we’ll deal with it.

Williams played all but one snap in Saturday’s victory over the Packers.

Shanahan would not share whether Williams’ ankle injury was a high-ankle sprain, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did.

“Those high ankles are never a fun thing,” Garoppolo said. “I know that from experience.”

Colton McKivitz started in place of Williams in the Jan. 9 win over the Rams when Williams was a game-time scratch with an elbow injury.

Running back Jeff Wilson (ankle) also has a questionable designation for Sunday’s game against the Rams. He was limited in Friday’s practice.