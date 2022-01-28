Aaron Donald: I’ve accomplished a lot, only thing lacking is a Super Bowl win

Getty Images

One of the themes from the Rams this week has been what winning a Super Bowl would mean for the record of defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and linebacker Von Miller both mentioned their desire to see Donald add that line to the already sterling list of accomplishments he’s had in the NFL. Donald said on Thursday that it “means a lot” to hear that from members of the team and that he feels the same way about teammates like Andrew Whitworth and Eric Weddle.

Donald also made it clear during his press conference that getting a Super Bowl ring is something that’s driving him personally as well.

“It’s just trying to find a way to win,” Donald said. “It’s trying to find a way to get back and accomplish something I never accomplished before. I don’t know what it feels like to win the Super Bowl. I know what it feels like to be there, but I don’t know what it feels like to win. I feel like I accomplished a lot in a short amount of time in this league. The only thing I’m lacking now is being a world champion. To get to that point, we’ve got to win this week.”

With three defensive player of the year awards and seven straight All-Pro selections, Donald’s record is as strong as just about any player’s could be without having a Super Bowl win under his belt. A big game Sunday will make it likelier that he gets his second chance to fill that line on his resume on his home field.