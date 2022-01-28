After losing out on Brian Daboll, Dolphins must now look elsewhere

January 28, 2022
It would have made plenty of sense for the Dolphins to hire Brian Daboll to replace Brian Flores, if the Dolphins are intent on getting the most out of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Daboll recruited and coached Tua at Alabama.

With Daboll choosing the Giants over the Dolphins (it’s unclear whether the Dolphin would have offered the job to Daboll), Miami now must look elsewhere for a new coach who will groom Tua.

The other current finalists are Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

The Dolphins put together consecutive winning seasons for the first time in nearly 20 years under Brian Flores. And they swept the Patriots. Whoever takes the job will immediately be compared to Flores. Which necessarily makes the job less attractive.

Not to mention the dysfunction that allowed one or more members of the front office to make a successful run at pushing Flores out, despite his accomplishments.

  1. Hope they hire a scrub. Dolphins GM and owner deserve a terrible few years after canning Flores.

  3. Looks like Miami will have to hire the guy that sells hotdogs outside Hard Rock stadium.

  4. Do you think at his age Ross is gonna take another risk or is he going to get the guy he wants? Harbaugh already packed heading to 305. I hope.

  5. How did Dabol “choose the Giants over Miami” it Miami never offered him the job? Lol. He chose the Giants, that part is true but Miami didn’t offer him the job.

  7. I hope they hire Gruden. It would be a great smack in the face of cancel culture.

  8. Maybe the Dolphins’ decision to not offer the job to Dabol as HC is a sign that they are not sold on keeping Tua as their QB. Maybe Dabol wasn’t interested in working with Tua at the pro level. Maybe Dabol was not interested in working with Ross at all.

  9. So why exactly did they fire Flores? It just feels like they are going to take a step backwards. They could prove me wrong, but I have my doubts.

  10. The Dolphins can’t get off the hamster wheel of bad decisions. They just fired the first coach they’ve had since Shula to outperform expectations and are back to where they were several years ago with a head coach job nobody wants because of the quarterback and GM!
    Tua can’t play in cold weather his arm isn’t strong enough and his hands are too small. He’ll never win a championship in this division.
    He struggled to handle the ball in Tennessee.

