Andrew Whitworth good to go, Van Jefferson questionable for Sunday

Rams head coach Sean McVay shared his team’s injury report for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the 49ers and it featured some good news for the offensive line.

McVay said that left tackle Andrew Whitworth is good to go after missing last Sunday’s win with a knee injury. Whitworth moved from limited to full practice on Thursday, which was a good sign that he was on track to return to action this weekend.

Linebacker Ernest Jones is also set to play. He was designated to return from injured reserve last week after missing time with an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) and safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) are both considered questionable to play. Jefferson returned to practice Thursday while Rapp has missed the last two games.

Tackle Joe Noteboom (pectoral) is listed as doubtful and is not expected to play.