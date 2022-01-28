Andy Reid: We think Tyrann Mathieu will be ready to roll

Getty Images

After suffering a concussion in Sunday’s divisional-round victory over the Bills, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has practiced for the last two days.

While there are still steps in the process, it sounds as if Kansas City is expecting Mathieu to be able to play in Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Bengals.

“Tyrann is still in the protocol, but he did practice. We think he’ll be ready to roll in a day or so,” head coach Andy Reid said Friday, via Matt McMullen of the team’s website. “We’ll see tomorrow.”

Mathieu was able to play only seven snaps last week. He recorded six tackles in the Week 17 matchup between Kansas City and Cincinnati.

Reid also mentioned that while running back Darrell Williams was limited in Thursday’s practice with his toe injury, that was a precautionary move.

“I think he’s going to be OK,” Reid said.

Williams had 1,010 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns during the regular season. Jerick McKinnon played the majority of snaps at running back last week, catching five passes for 54 yards while taking 10 carries for 24 yards.

The Chiefs’ full injury report will be released later on Friday.