Art Rooney II: G.M. Kevin Colbert will step down after the 2022 draft

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 28, 2022, 2:15 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this month, NFL Media reported that longtime Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert planned to step down after the 2022 draft.

But the team did not comment on that news until Friday.

According to multiple reporters, Steelers owner Art Rooney II confirmed that Colbert will step down in the spring — though there is mutual interest from Colbert and the team for him to remain with the organization in a reduced capacity.

Rooney also mentioned that Pittsburgh has already interviewed its vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan along with pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt to be the team’s next G.M. But the club will also interview external candidates for the role. However, Rooney noted that the organization will not be changing its structure so any external hire would have to fit into that.

Rooney noted Pittsburgh is not rushing to replace Colbert, as he’ll continue to run things through the draft.

Khan generated some outside interest from the Bears during this hiring cycle. Hunt interviewed with the Raiders for their G.M. opening earlier this week.

6 responses to “Art Rooney II: G.M. Kevin Colbert will step down after the 2022 draft

  1. It would be best to wait until 2023 to draft a quarterback then. The Steelers had a first round grade on Mason Rudolph.

  2. So he’s going to take a qb with the first round pick and then not be around to take the blame when it doesn’t work out? What are the Steelers thinking? Let the new GM run the draft. Rooney is not thinking clearly here.

  3. The New guy ought to able to draft His players. Not live with Colberts. If the cook is leaving remodel the kitchen in total

  4. Hunt is the one for GM. Just hire him already. Khan is the salary cap guy. Give him a raise.

    Then let Hunt choose his own coach.

  6. citizenstrange says:
    But they didn’t draft Rudolph until the third round. The QB he did draft in the first round will be in the hall of fame in five years.
    And despite drafting on average 25th every year, his team won many division titles, went to three super bowls, winning two.

