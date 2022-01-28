Art Rooney II: G.M. Kevin Colbert will step down after the 2022 draft

USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this month, NFL Media reported that longtime Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert planned to step down after the 2022 draft.

But the team did not comment on that news until Friday.

According to multiple reporters, Steelers owner Art Rooney II confirmed that Colbert will step down in the spring — though there is mutual interest from Colbert and the team for him to remain with the organization in a reduced capacity.

Rooney also mentioned that Pittsburgh has already interviewed its vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan along with pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt to be the team’s next G.M. But the club will also interview external candidates for the role. However, Rooney noted that the organization will not be changing its structure so any external hire would have to fit into that.

Rooney noted Pittsburgh is not rushing to replace Colbert, as he’ll continue to run things through the draft.

Khan generated some outside interest from the Bears during this hiring cycle. Hunt interviewed with the Raiders for their G.M. opening earlier this week.