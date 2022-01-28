Broncos to interview Kevin Koger for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is starting to work on his first coaching staff in Denver and a report on Friday brought word on one offensive coordinator candidate.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Chargers tight end Kevin Koger is set to interview for the job. Koger and Hackett won’t have to spend a lot of time on introductions when they do meet.

Koger spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons on the Green Bay staff as an offensive quality control coach. Hackett was the team’s offensive coordinator during those seasons and Koger has already spoken to the Packers about the vacancy that Hackett left behind.

Packers offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich is also considered a candidate for the offensive coordinator job in Denver.